Will Smith Return To Matrix Franchise After 26 Years? Find Out All About Neo-Related Project Actor’s Been Teasing
Will Smith shared a cryptic post, possibly teasing his connection to the Matrix franchise, causing quite a lot of buzz. So, is he starring in the franchise’s upcoming film? The answer is here.
Will Smith shared a cryptic video on his Instagram teasing that he passed as Neo in the upcoming installment of the Matrix franchise. The Oscar winner uploaded a video with no detail or caption, but the text in the clip read: "In 1997, the Wachowskis offered Will Smith the role of Neo in The Matrix. Smith turned it down."
The text continued to reveal that the actor chose Wild Wild West because he thought it better suited him at the time. "But the question remains: What would The Matrix have been like with Will Smith as Neo? Wake up, Will. The matrix has you," the text concluded.
This cryptic message left fans wondering whether Smith would star in the upcoming film of the Matrix franchise. However, multiple outlets have confirmed that he will not.
The tease is presumably about the Bad Boys actor's upcoming music album, his first in 20 years, which he's been teasing for a while. His last album was the 2005 Lost and Found. The four-time Grammy Award winner's other solo records include 1997's Big Willie Style, 1999's Willennium, and 2002's Born to Reign.
Most recently, Smith made a surprise appearance during J. Balvin's latest Coachella set and performed at the BET Awards.