Will Smith Returns To Music With New Single You Can Make It; Set To Perform It Live At 2024 BET Awards

Will Smith is out with new music after a five-year hiatus. The four-time Grammy-winning rapper and actor has been absent from the music scene since his 2017 EDM track Get Lit, which arrived over a decade after his last studio album, 2005’s Lost and Found.

On Friday, June 28, however, The Pursuit of Happyness star dropped a brand new song titled You Can Make It. The upbeat single, featuring the Sunday Service Choir and Fridayy, finds Smith back in his zone as he shares a heartfelt message about failure and redemption with listeners.

Will Smith drops You Can Make It; to perform it live at the 2024 BET Awards

“You are in the smoke and the first / Tight rope on the wires / I see you're broken and tired / And all your hope is expired,” Smith raps on the track. “So many tests for the flesh / Exhausted, gasping to catch your breath / Walking through the valley of the shadow of death / And when you think you've got nothing left, keep going.”

Further into the song, Smith seems to address his personal battles, such as the infamous 2022 Oscar slap incident with Chris Rock, with lyrics like, “Believe me they tried to bleed Will Smith / In the rearview, I see adversity was the gift.”

He adds, “Out of the madness, out of the maze / Out of the sadness into the rays / The darkest of nights turns into day / And every storm runs out of rain.”

Post-release of his new song, Smith shared a clip of himself playing the piano version of the track on social media, writing that through some of his darkest moments, music has always been there for him — to lift him and help him grow. He hopes that it can do the same for listeners and bring them all the joy and light they deserve.

Smith concluded by saying that he’s ready to debut the song live on Sunday, June 30, at the 2024 BET Awards.

All we know of Will Smith’s highly anticipated 2024 BET Awards performance

Earlier this week, BET confirmed that Smith would be part of the already star-studded performer roster for the ceremony, which boasts Megan Thee Stallion, Ice Spice, GloRilla, Tyla, Victoria Monét, Latto, and more.

“From his start as a rapper to The Fresh Prince to being a box office king as one of the Bad Boys, Will Smith is truly a global icon, and we are honored to welcome him back to grace the BET stage,” Connie Orlando of BET said to announce Smith's participation at the ceremony.

Smith’s return to music comes amid his triumphant and enduring run at the box office with the latest Bad Boys installment starring Martin Lawrence.

The 2024 BET Awards will air live on BET’s cable network and BET.com starting at 8 p.m. ET.

