Will Smith REVEALS he was insecure about wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s friendship with Tupac

Will Smith recently revealed that he was insecure about wife his Jada Pinkett Smith’s friendly relationship with Tupac Shakur. Check out what he said.

Will Smith wasn’t too fond of his wife Jada Pinkett Smith‘s close friendship with rapper Tupac Shakur. In a recent interview, the Hollywood star admitted that while he doesn't think of himself as a jealous type of husband now, he was insecure about the relationship his wife and her best friend shared. Jada and Tupac, who was shot and killed in 1996, shared a very close bond as they grew up together through high school in Baltimore. While they were very close, the two never officially dated and Red Table Talks host went on to marry Will in 1997.

The actor recently sat down with Charlamagne tha God on his radio show The Breakfast Club, and opened up about the initial phase of his relationship with Jada. During the interview, the Bad Boys For Life star was asked if he was ever jealous of Tupac, and the actor revealed that he wasn’t comfortable with Jada’s relationship with the rapper “in the early days”. However, he also asserted that he regrets not interacting with the rapper because of his insecurities.

Will admitted that the two never had a sexual relationship while they were growing up, but at that point, Jada was with him and considering her friendship with the rapper, he was concerned that there might be a possibility of them getting together. In 2015, during an interaction with Howard Stern, Jada revealed that she and Tupac did get physical once but it was the most disgusting kiss for both of them. Will stated that the two never spoke to each other even when they sat in the same room. And while Jada tried to get him and Tupac to get along, he now regrets that he never tried to interact with the rapper because he couldn’t handle his feelings against him.

Read More