Will Smith Reveals His Relationship With THIS The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air Co-star ‘Transformed’ His Life

Will Smith truly knows to give the due credit to people who have impacted his life, one of them being his The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air co-star, Alfonso Ribeiro. The Bad Boys star talked about it in a new episode of Vice docuseries, Black Comedy in America, per Entertainment Weekly.

Smith shared that there have been two creative relationships that have entirely “transformed” his life. The first name he took was none other than Jazzy Jeff (with whom he earned his first Grammy for rap for Parents Just Don't Understand).

The Pursuit of Happiness star further added, “Where you meet somebody who understands you in a way that other people don't understand you. And they're able to understand you, then craft things for you to create and shine, and explode. And Alfonso was that guy for sure.”

For those who are unaware, Smith (who played Will Smith) and Ribeiro (who played Carlton Banks) appeared on the infamous show from 1990 to 1996.

The actor shared that when Ribeiro came to audition, there was no doubt because they had found the one. He praised him saying that no individual commits as hard as his former co-star.

Smith expressed, “We call it the 'comedic limb,’” where one knows that they would be trying out a joke and they would go out there with that and risk everything. The actor shared that Ribeiro would say that one has to commit so the writer can become aware that it does not work.

As per the report, on the episode, the I Am Legend star described his co-star with “red lining.. giving everything,” on a Tuesday, although they were not to be shooting until Friday. Smith expressed that the will “to crash and burn” is the only way one can be funny.

Both performers have truly entertained the audience with their performances, and their hard work over the years is a true testament to their relevancy in the industry to this day, whether in films or on television.

