Will Smith Reveals His Top Four Career-Defining Films And The Pursuit of Happyness Leads List; Check Out Other Names

Will Smith is one of the most successful actors of his generation, whose movies regularly do fantastic business at the global box office. Smith is no ordinary actor; he knows how to create magic with his unmatched acting skills and embodies each of his on-screen characters with physicality. In his legendary career, he has done some of the biggest mind-blowing movies, which have helped him sustain his star power in the industry.

The actor recently appeared on the latest episode of Hot Ones while promoting his now-released movie Bad Boys: Ride or Die, and he opened up about the movies he believes best define his acting career. Read further to know which of the top 4 movies Smith claims are his best.

Will Smith shares the top 4 movies that best define his acting career

Will Smith recently appeared on the latest episode of Hot Ones to promote his newly-released movie Bad Boys: Ride or Die. During his candid chat, Smith names the top 4 movies of his career. While the actor has done several award-winning and highly acclaimed films, he told the host that the best movie he ever made was his 2006 biographical drama The Pursuit of Happyness, and it ranks first on his list, while Men in Black is second.

For his all-around best movies with his top performances, he said, "I think the individual best movie all around that I've ever made is The Pursuit of Happyness, and right behind that is the first Men In Black, the direction, cinematography, and music."

He also mentioned the movie names he had the most fun making, noting, "I think among the most fun I've ever had making a movie is Bad Boys and Aladdin, just the most fun. All-around best movies, best performances."

Smith added, "If I had to put four of them in a time capsule, it would be The Pursuit of Happyness, the first Men in Black, I Am Legend, and probably King Richard."

Will Smith claims The Pursuit of Happyness to be one of the best movies he ever made. In the film, he played the role of Chris Gardner, a struggling salesman who becomes homeless with his young son, Christopher Gardner Jr., while trying to sell bone-density scanners to make ends meet.

A brief note on Will Smith's newly-released Bad Boys: Ride or Die

Will Smith again teamed up with his co-star Martin Lawrence to deliver one more action-packed Bad Boys franchise movie. He and Lawrence reprised their role as Miami PD detectives Mile Lowrey and Marcus Burnett, respectively. The latest fourth sequel, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, is directed by director duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, with Smith and his co-star co-producing and starring in the project.

Recently, at the premiere of his movie in Los Angeles, the King Richard movie actor revealed that he is happy to see how fans of the franchise are excited about him and his co-star returning to the screen. He told Variety, “It’s all over the world. Every time we step out together, it’s nothing but love. I think the fans are ride or die also.”