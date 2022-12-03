Will Smith REVEALS what Rihanna ‘LOVED’ the most about Emancipation

Will Smith is officially back with his new film Emancipation after his scandalous Oscars slap incident . Not too long ago, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, amongst other celebrities including Tyler Perry, and Dave Chappelle, attended the red carpet screening of Will’s latest movie. Recently, Smith revealed Rihanna has been an aspiring critic of his upcoming movie ever since the screening.

In a candid conversation with E! News, Will Smith revealed that Rihanna actually “loved the cinematography” of his film. He even disclosed the Fenty Beauty founder could not get over the look of his film Emancipation and how it actually felt.

Smith candidly admits he ‘didn’t have to ask anybody’s opinion’

When asked about the opinions about the movie from other celebrities, The Pursuit of Happyness actor jokingly mentioned, “The thing that’s great with Black people is they talk to the screen the whole time, so you don’t have to ask people’s opinion.” He playfully added, “So, I didn’t have to ask anybody’s opinion from the room.”

Ever since its premiere, Emancipation has been receiving mixed reviews. The Will Smith starrer is based on the story of a runaway slave. The movie showcases the brutality of slavery set in the 1860s. The film religiously follows Smith’s character as he navigates through Louisiana. Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the latest action-packed historical drama stars Ben Foster and Charmaine Bingwa along with Will Smith. The movie will be available to stream on Apple TV+ from 9 December 2022, onwards.