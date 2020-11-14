Will Smith’s Fresh Prince of Bel Air DROPS reunion trailer; Cast talks about the show’s iconic legacy; Watch

Will Smith’s Fresh Prince of Bel-Air recently dropped their reunion trailer and it featured the cast talking about the iconic show as well as the legacy it left behind. Scroll down to watch it.

Will Smith and the rest of the cast of the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air recently returned to that familiar stately mansion in Los Angeles in the trailer for the new reunion special, premiering November 19th. The reunion will mark the 30th anniversary of the show and will feature Smith and the rest of the surviving series regulars.

Including seasons stars like Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid, and Alfonso Ribeiro, plus recurring co-star DJ Jazzy Jeff. The episode will feature a mix of one-on-one interviews and a cast discussion as they touch on the chemistry that set them apart from other sitcoms and the show’s unique legacy. The cast will also pay tribute to the late James Avery, who played Uncle Phil and died in 2013.

See the full trailer below:

The new trailer notably ends with a tease of what’s easily the most anticipated element of the Fresh Prince reunion: Janet Hubert — who played Aunt Viv for the show’s first three seasons before being fired and placed by Reid — sitting down for a chat with Smith for the first time in 27 years.

Credits :Youtube

