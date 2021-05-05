Will Smith shares another picture of his quarantine body; Says he wants to get into 'best shape' of his life

Will Smith shared another post on Instagram about his quarantine body and how he plans to get back in shape.

Will Smith recently surprised everyone with his Instagram post as he got real about his quarantine body. The actor was in a much different avatar than his usual lean self. In his post, Smith spoke about being in the "worst shape" and soon received encouraging comments from fans and friends. In yet another Instagram post, the actor has now shared one more picture showcasing his pandemic body and spoken about how he is planning to get his health back.

Taking to Instagram, Will Smith shared a short boomerang video where he is seen showing his quarantine body. In his caption, the Gemini Man actor mentioned how he is going to eat healthy and work out soon. Smith particularly spoke about staying away from consuming "midnight muffins."

Sharing his picture, the actor wrote, "This is the body that carried me through an entire pandemic and countless days grazing thru the pantry. I love this body, but I wanna FEEL better. No more midnight muffins…this is it! Imma get in the BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!!!!! Teaming up with @YouTube to get my health & wellness back on track. Hope it works!"

Ever since his first post revealing his dad bod surfaced online, the actor it seems received a lot of workout videos from fans who wanted to motivate him. On his recent post too, fans were quick enough to mention that it'll be a cakewalk for him to get back in shape. Diplo even joked about Smith getting back into shape within days by saying, "This is staged.. Your gonna have abs in like 3 days.

