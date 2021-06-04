Will Smith shares a supportive post for Naomi Osaka; Says 'I am with you' in a handwritten note

Will Smith penned a handwritten note to defend Tennis player Naomi Osaka's French Open withdrawal.

Naomi Osaka's withdrawal from French Open 2021 stirred a lot of responses and several celebrities such as Ava DuVernay, Jameela Jamil came in support of the Tennis player after she prioritized her mental health over the game. In a recent post, yet another major Hollywood star voiced their support for Osaka and her decision to drop out after being threatened of expulsion after she declared she would not be attending press conferences at Roland Garros.

Taking to Instagram, Will Smith shared a handwritten note for Osaka where he sent her a message saying, "Hey Naomi. You are right. They are wrong! I am with you." The message was also signed by the actor with a heart and Smith even posed for a picture holding the note. The actor's post received a lot of appreciation from his fans who lauded the actor for voicing his support for Osaka.

Osaka announced her withdrawal from French Open in an Instagram post. Stating that she has been suffering from depression and anxiety, Naomi wrote, "I think now the best thing for the tournament, the other players and my well-being is that I withdraw so that everyone can get back to focussing on the tennis going on in Paris."

Among other celebrities who showed support for Osaka's decision, The Good Place star Jameela Jamil tweeted saying, "Let’s boycott the French open. Naomi is the most exciting player anyway. Imagine punishing someone for having anxiety... in 2021."

Also, Loose Women presenter Denise Welch defended Osaka's decision on her show and also slammed Piers Morgan for calling the tennis player "narcissistic."

