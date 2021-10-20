Will Smith SHARES an update on his fitness journey, calls it 'best shape of my life'

Will Smith has been working out hard – and it's paying off. On Sunday, the 53-year-old actor provided an update on his fitness and health quest by uploading a montage of his tough exercises on social media. The Bad Boys for Life actor looks strong and fit in the video as he lifts weights, performs pull ups, and runs.

Check out his post here:

"And to think Sundays used to be for muffins #bestshapeofmylife," he captioned the post. However, fans of the actor praised his improvement in the comments section. "I knew he was gon lose that weight," one person wrote. Another user added, "KING WILL." One commenter even used Smith's motivating phrase from his film The Pursuit of Happiness: "Don't ever let someone tell you, you can't do something. Not even me. You got a dream, you got to protect it. People can't do something themselves, they want to tell you you can't do it. You want something, go get it. Period."

Meanwhile, Smith has been on a rigorous health and fitness regimen to shed the pounds he acquired during the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the last several months, he has been posting pictures and videos of his strenuous exercises on social media. The actor has kept the content lighthearted, often uploading amusing videos about his efforts to recover strength and get back into shape. Smith stated in May that he was in "the worst shape of my life," and vowed to focus on his health.

"This is the body that carried me through an entire pandemic and countless days grazing thru the pantry," he captioned a shirtless photo of himself. "I love this body, but I wanna FEEL better," he wrote at the time. Interestingly, Smith also revealed on May 4 as per PEOPLE that he would be chronicling his transformation in collaboration with YouTube for a new original series debuting next year that will follow him on his health and fitness journey.

ALSO READ:Will Smith breaks silence on wife Jada Pinkett Smith's affair: I also had relationships outside marriage