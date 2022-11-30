Will Smith speaks out on 'horrific' Oscars night, reveals what triggered the infamous slap

Will Smith left everyone shocked at the 2022 Oscars ceremony after he slapped comedian Chris Rock on stage after he cracked a joke about the actor's wife Jada Pinkett Smith while presenting an award. It was the same night that Will later went on to win the Best Actor award for his performance in King Richard. While speaking to Trevor Noah recently, Smith opened up on his life post the slap incident and recalled what led to it.

Will Smith is all set to return to the screen with Emancipation which is slated for release next month and it marks the actor's first project to release following the Oscars slap incident that took place at the Academy Awards earlier this year. The actor during his recent appearance on Trevor Noah's Daily Show spoke about the infamous incident.

Will Smith on 'horrific' Oscars night

After Trevor asked Smith about the Oscars night turning into both the best and worst moments of his life, the actor said, "Yeah, that was a horrific night as you can imagine. You know, there's many nuances and, and complexities to it." Smith further added, "but at the end of the day, I just lost it." This is not the first time that the actor addressed the incident publicly considering in July, he also released a video of himself to apologise to Chris Rock and his family.

Will Smith says it was 'bottled rage' that led to the slap

Explaining the background to his Oscars assault, the actor said, "It was a lot of things. It was the little boy that watched his father beat up his mother, you know? All of that just bubbled up in that moment. That's not who I want to be." The actor further noted how he understands why people were shocked due to his actions and added, "I understand how shocking that was for people. I was gone. That was a rage that had been bottled for a really long time." The Emancipation star also pleaded empathy noting that he's learned how "you just never know what somebody's going through."

During the same interview, the actor also recalled the heartbreaking moment when his 9-year-old nephew questioned him about slapping Chris Rock.