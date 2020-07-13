  1. Home
Will Smith takes a jibe at 50 Cent over his remarks about Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith has recently slammed rapper 50 Cent over the latter's remarks about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. Read on for further details.
A private conversation between Man In Black star Will Smith and popular rapper 50 Cent has gone wrong recently and its screenshot has now become viral all over social media. All of this happened after Will’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith admitted about having an affair with R&B artist August Alsina in her show. So, 50 Cent had sent a text to Will Smith in order to enquire about the entire matter. But it seems like the conversation did not end well.

The rapper initially asks the actor whether he is doing alright to which the latter replies in the affirmative. But then he asks Will the reason behind Jada revealing everything on the show. To this, the actor replies that she did so because they had broken up. 50 Cent’s next words were, “Then she said only SHE can give permission to for somebody to blow her back out.” This did not go well with Will who then lashed out at the rapper and also dropped the F-word for him.

Meanwhile, check out a screenshot of the conversation below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Damn it’s like that, what i do ? #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi

A post shared by 50 Cent (50cent) on

Will Smith and his wife Jada had a face-to-face conversation with each other a few days back on the talk show. It is here that she admitted about having an affair with August Alsina while still being married to Will. The couple, however, reaffirmed their commitment to the show. That’s not all. They also rubbished August’s claims of Will allowing them to be in a relationship.

