Will Smith To Grace Stage To Perform New Song At BET Awards 2024; Here's All You Need To Know

Will Smith’s talent as a performer isn't just limited to acting. He is also known for impressing the audience with his amazing vocals. Even after his entanglement in controversy, especially the 2022 Oscars incident, he has managed to stay relevant in the media.

The actor elevated the buzz due to his newly released film and the fourth installment of Bad Boys: Ride or Die with Martin Lawrence. Now the actor is set to hit the stage of the BET Awards 2024, showing off his vocal talents to the audience.

Will Smith to perform a new song at the BET Awards

As per The Hollywood Reporter, BET announced on Monday, June 24, that the Men In Black actor will take the stage to perform during the show, which will be held on June 30.

Connie Orlando, executive vp specials, music programming, and music strategy at BET, said, “From his start as a rapper to The Fresh Prince to being a box office king as one of the Bad Boys, Will Smith is truly a global icon, and we are honored to welcome him back to grace the BET Awards stage.”

Orlando added that they are looking forward to the global actor adding another, "defining night for the culture,” which should not be missed.

Back in April, during Coachella, the Academy Award-winning actor took the stage to perform the song Men In Black from the 1997 hit film. He performed it with J Balvin.

More on the upcoming BET Awards

This year’s highly anticipated BET Awards will be hosted by Taraji P. Henson. Along with the I Am Legend actor, many notable musicians will grace the stage during the ceremony, including Ms. Lauryn Hill &YG Marley, Victoria Monet, Latto, GloRilla, Ice Spice, Sexyy Red, and Tyla.

This year, Drake has garnered the most number of nominations, as he has been nominated in seven categories. As per the publication, the nominees were selected by a voting academy of music industry insiders, performers, and presenters.

According to the outlet, the show will air live on June 30, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET.

