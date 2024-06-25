Will Smith to Perform an Original New Song at BET Awards? Here's What You Need to Know

Star Will Smith is set to debut new tunes at the prestigious BET Awards stage, ages after he released his last album Lost and Found in 2005. While other details about the song remain under wraps, this moment will surely be an iconic one in pop culture history, marking Smith’s big “solo” return on stage after the Chris Rock slap incident.

Will Smith’s big return to stage all solo after Oscars Slapgate

“From his start as a rapper to “The Fresh Prince” to being a box office king as one of the Bad Boys, Will Smith is truly a global icon, and we are honored to welcome him back to grace the BET Awards stage,” Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET said in a statement, adding that they look forward to the decorated actor joining in “another defining night for the culture.”

While Smith has not released music of his own recently, he has been seen on several other tracks as features, including Live It Up with Nicky Jam and Era Isterefi and Está Rico with Marc Anthony and Bad Bunny. He collaborated with Sean Paul on Light ‘Em Up, a song from the Bad Boys: Ride or Die soundtrack.

Most recently, Smith joined the stage with J Balvin at the famed Coachella festival, where the former donned a Men in Black costume to go along with Balvin’s interterrestial themed performance.

What is expected at 2024 BET Awards

The event will be emceed by actress Taraji P. Henson. The roster of performers includes Ice Spice, Victoria Monet, Muni Long, Ms Lauryn Hill & YG Marley, Latto, Sexyy Red, Glorilla, Shaboozey, and Tyla. Singer Usher is set to receive the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at BET and will be joining the ranks of icons like Queen Latifah, Mary J. Blige, and Busta Rhymes.

The BET Awards were created first in 2001 by Black Entertainment Television, conceptualized as a platform to honor and celebrate black and minority voices in entertainment, sports, and philanthropy.

