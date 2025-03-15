Will Smith to RELEASE His First Full Length album in 2 Decades; Find Out When It's Coming Out

Will Smith is gearing up for his much-anticipated comeback to his musical roots. His first full-length album in twenty years, Based on a True Story drops on Friday, March 28, 2025.

The 14-track record features a stellar list of collaborations, including his longtime friend and musical collaborator DJ Jazzy Jeff. Smith made his first indication of music return in January when he dropped his single Beautiful Scars in collaboration with Big Sean and Obanga.

"It’s OFFICIAL!! My new album Based On A True Story drops March 28. TWO WEEKS!! Hit that presave. Been working on this project for a minute and I’m itchin’ to get it out to y’all," Smith announced on Instagram. He also shared the album cover on the post.

Smith recently teamed up with Tatyana Ali and Doechii to participate in the viral Anxiety dance challenge. The challenge is a nod to dance steps he notoriously executed on the popular sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Smith commemorated the video with the caption, "Waited 35 years for this dance to trend."

Looking back at the making of the album, Smith earlier called the project his most intimate and strongest work to date. In an interview in May 2024, he said that the process exceeded a year and a half. It resulted in music that resonated strongly with his own journey and experiences.

The Bad Boys actor told Extra, "You know, I've been, this last year and a half, I've been in the lab. I have a project that is, you know, without question, the most personal and powerful music that I've ever made... So, you know, I'm going to sneak that out on you in a month or so."

His last album titled, Lost and Found, arrived in March 2005.

Will Smith's Based on a True Story also features Teyana Taylor, his son Jaden Smith, and Jac Ross among others. Some of its tracks include First Love, Make It Look Easy, Beautiful Scars, TANTRUM, Bulletproof, Work of Art, You Can Make It, and more.

Based On A True Story drops on March 28, 2025.