Will Smith voices his support for release of Suicide Squad's Ayer cut: Love what was created in both versions

Fans who have been rallying online for the release of David Ayer's cut of Suicide Squad will certainly be thrilled to learn that actor Will Smith who starred in the film as Deadshot would love to see the Ayer cut get released. The actor recently spoke about the same as he attended the premiere event for Bel-Air, which is a reboot of Fresh Prince of Bel-Air releasing on Peacock.

Smith during his red carpet interaction, spoke to Variety about David Ayer's Suicide Squad cut and said, "Let me tell you, there’s a whole lot that stayed on the floor for Suicide Squad. I’m into it. I love that world. I love what was created in both versions. I absolutely would love to [see it]", via Variety.

Suicide Squad which released in 2016 received negative reviews and during the same several netizens spoke about the film having an unreleased version. Director David Ayer addressed the rumours and maintained that his original vision of the film differed from the final cut and has been asking for it to be released.

Ayer previously defended his cut of the film with a lengthy note on Twitter in July last year. He wrote "It's frustrating because I made a really heartfelt drama and it got ripped to pieces and they tried to turn it into Deadpool, which it just wasn't supposed to be. And then you take the hit, you're the captain of the ship, my name was on it. [Laughs] Even though it didn't represent what I actually made, I would take all the bullets and be a good soldier."

Netizens particularly asked for Ayer cut's release after HBO Max released the much-talked version of Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

