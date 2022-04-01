Will Smith was not formally asked to leave Oscars after altercation with Chris Rock; Reports

According to new reports, as per TMZ, Will Smith was not officially asked to leave the Oscars event after his notorious altercation with Chris Rock. Smith slapping Rock in the face overshadowed everything on what should have been a majestic evening honouring the finest film had to offer in 2021.

The events surrounding the violent incident have only become messier in the days after the 94th Academy Awards. Celebrities who support Smith or Rock have made comments praising Smith's emotional sensitivity and his wife's medical condition (alopecia) or criticising his actions onstage against a comic performing the role. While social media is consumed with memes about the slap, news organisations try to piece together the details of the incident. One of those alleged facts is that Smith was asked to leave the Academy after the incident, but that assertion is now being called into doubt.

Three individuals who purportedly observed "various conversations" during Sunday's ceremony told the newspaper that some people wanted Smith, 53, to go, while others did not. According to TMZ, show producer Will Packer informed the King Richard actor "he could stay," according to individuals "with direct knowledge" who "were present" during the show. The Academy, however, told the Associated Press Wednesday night, “Things unfolded in a way we could not have anticipated. While we would like to clarify that Mr. Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and refused, we also recognize we could have handled the situation differently.”

Meanwhile, on Monday, Smith issued a formal apology to the Saturday Night Live alum. “My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable,” he wrote in a statement on Instagram. “Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about my Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.” However, The Academy's handling of the disaster has enraged many, including Oscar co-hosts Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes.

