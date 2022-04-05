Will Smith will be 'fine' says Whoopi Goldberg; Comments on the actor's career after Oscars slap incident

Will Smith's Oscars slap has left everyone talking about it and recent reports also claimed that the actor's upcoming projects seem to be in trouble in the aftermath of that. Although commenting on the ongoing situation, actress Whoopi Goldberg who serves a co-host on The View spoke about Smith's Hollywood future following the incident and maintained that he will be fine.

For the unreversed, Will Smith has been facing a lot of flak for smacking Chris Rock on stage after the latter cracked a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith. After the incident, the actor posted a public apology for Chris Rock on Instagram and also announced his resignation from The Academy. It has also been revealed by Oscars producers that Smith was allowed to remain seated at the Oscars venue despite his violent actions because Chris Rock denied filing charges against him.

Amid reports that the actor's upcoming projects are now being put on hold amid the controversy, Whoopi Goldberg spoke about how the situation may not affect Smith's career and said, "Some people found that controversial, but the show didn't have anything like last week's controversy, which is fine. Also, some of Will Smith's future projects are in question. The question is, does he have a path back? Yes, of course he does. ... He'll be fine, he'll be back. No worries", via The View.

In her comments on the incident last week, Goldberg had admitted that Will Smith's actions were wrong and added that this wasn't the first time that the Oscars ceremony had witnessed such "craziness" but it was the first time an assault had taken place on stage.

