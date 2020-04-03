#MyCoronaStory
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Will Smith will be the host and executive producer of stand up comedy series 'The Joka'

Hollywood star Will Smith is set to host and executive produce a 16-episode stand-up comedy series called "This Joka".
1593 reads Mumbai
Will Smith will be the host and executive producer of stand up comedy series 'The Joka'Will Smith will be the host and executive producer of stand up comedy series 'The Joka'
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The series will showcase upcoming and established comedians, and feature a blend of stand-up sets, one-on-one conversations between Smith and the comics and documentary footage from backstage and around Las Vegas.

The comedians featured on the show are Baron Vaughn, Megan Gailey, Punkie Johnson, Sean Patton, Rosebud Baker, Shane Torres, Clayton English, Christi Chiello, Vanessa Gonzalez, Martin Urbano, Sam Tallent, David Gborie, Jackie Fabulous, Chris Estrada, Rell Battle and Daphnique Springs. George Wallace, Demi Adejuyigbe and Shawn Wasabi will make "special appearances".

The project comes from Smith's Westbrook Studios and Topgolf Entertainment Group. The latter's Las Vegas outlet will serve as one of the locations for the show, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

"Will's love and respect for stand-up comedy runs deep, and with this series on Quibi, we hope to discover, learn from and uplift the next generation of diverse comedic talent. The goal of 'This Joka' isn't just to laugh but to find the universal human truths behind the laughter," said Terence Carter, co-president of Westbrook Studios.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

These kids are refusing to follow social distancing protocols!! :-)

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on

Smith and Carter are executive producing "This Joka" with Miguel Melendez, Brad Haugen, Lukas Kaiser, Erik Anderson, Chad Nelson and YuChiang Cheng. Lance Bangs is on board to direct. Smith will back the show for the short-form streaming service Quibi.

Also Read Will Smith feels 'I Am Legend' is responsible for Corona misinformation

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :IANS

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement