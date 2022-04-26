Will Smith yet to 'personally apologise' to Chris Rock for the Oscars slap?

Will Smith who was recently spotted in India is reportedly visiting the country to heal himself and is on a spiritual journey following the Oscars incident where he lost his cool and smacked Chris Rock on stage. While the actor shared an apology for Chris Rock on Instagram, as per a Page Six source, the actor hasn't yet personally apologised.

Smith's India visit was called out by an insider who spoke to Page Six about Smith's Oscars incident. The source said, "Will’s 'spiritual journey' to India for yoga and meditation seems cynical and ridiculous, given that he hasn’t apologized personally to the one person he assaulted in front of millions. No amount of Namastes will make up for that."

The reports about Will apparently not making a personal apology to Chris Rock have surfaced amid the recent comments made by the comedian's mother Rose Rock in her recent interview with a local TV network in North Carolina. Speaking to the WIS channel, Chris Rock's mother addressed Smith's shocking Oscars slap and added that it felt like he slapped her too saying, "When you hurt my child, you hurt me."

Rose Rock also reacted to The Academy's punishment for Smith which was a 10-year ban from attending the Oscars ceremony. She questioned the purpose of the ban and quipped, "You don't even go every year." As for Chris Rock himself, the comedian hasn't addressed the incident in detail yet but made a mention of it during his stand-up shows where he maintained that he was still processing it and that he will speak about it later at some point.

ALSO READ: Jada Pinkett Smith 'insisted' on family getaway to India amid Will Smith's Oscar controversy; Reports