Will Smith's Bright 2 might be directed by 'The Transporter' helmer

"The Transporter" franchise director Louis Leterrier might direct the sequel of Will Smith's "Bright".

Streaming giant Netflix is in talks with Leterrier, also known for "Now You See Me", "Clash Of The Titans" and "Unleashed", to lend his touch to the fantasy actioner "Bright 2", in which Smith along with Joel Edgerton will be reprising their roles, reports variety.com.

The report also claimed that Netflix is "planning to begin shooting the sequel once it's able to start production" after the coronavirus pandemic.

The script for "Bright 2" is written by David Ayer and Evan Spiliotopoulos, with a rewrite by TS Nowlin. Ayer directed the first part, which released in 2017.

"Bright" was an action-thriller that takes place in an alternate present-day south Los Angeles. For "Bright", Ayer picked up a story with modern day sensibilities set in the present day, but added mythological characters to give a fantastical touch to the story while addressing real issues.

Despite getting mixed response, "Bright" became one of Netflix's most streamed films thanks to its star cast. The streaming platform in 2018 announced plans to make a sequel but Ayer, best known for directing the 2014 war drama "Fury", opted out of helming "Bright 2".

Also Read BTS find spot in TikTok Rich List along with Will Smith, Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber; Earn USD 51k per post

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :IANS

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×