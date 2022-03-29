Will Smith's dance at an Oscars 2022 after-party goes viral; Chris Rock attends a separate awards bash

Oscars 2022 became a trending topic, not because of its winners but a rather unpleasant incident that saw Best Actor winner Will Smith smacking presenter Chris Rock on stage due to a joke cracked by the latter. Following the altercation and his apology over it during his acceptance speech, Smith was seen partying at an Oscars after-party.

A video of the King Richard star who took home the biggest award of the night, moments after slapping Chris Rock on stage went viral from an Oscars party that showed the actor excitedly dancing holding his Oscars trophy in one hand. Following the wrap of the 94th Academy Awards, Smith and his family including his wife Jada Pinkett Smith and their kids, headed to the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in Hollywood where the actor was seen dancing to his own song, Getting Jiggy With It.

As for Chris Rock, the comedian also headed for a post-awards bash but it was a different one from the one that was attended by Smith. According to E!, the comedian headed to Gucci's 14th annual The Party, which celebrated the Academy Awards at the home of Guy Oseary. As per E!, the same bash was also attended by Oscars co-host Amy Schumer, Jennifer Lawrence, Kim Kardashian and sister Khloe Kardashian, Leonardo DiCaprio, Taylor Swift among others.

Following the after-party, Will Smith released a public apology to Chris Rock on his Instagram account on March 29 where he mentioned that he reacted emotionally to the comedian's joke and stated that his actions were wrong and unacceptable.

