Will Smith's daughter Willow Smith says she's polyamorous on mum Jada Pinkett Smith's talk show.

Willow Smith came out as polyamorous on the show and said that the "antiquated" idea of monogamy often leads to cheating.

Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith's daughter Willow is opening up about her relationship preferences. Appearing on mum Jada's talk show Red Table Talk, Willow opened up about her idea of love and relationships. Along with the mother-daughter duo, Willow's grandmother Adrienne Banfield-Norris was also part of the chat. Willow came out as polyamorous on the show and said that the "antiquated" idea of monogamy often leads to cheating.

For the unversed, polyamory is a practice of being involved in multiple romantic as well as sexual relationship with the consent of all those involved.

Willow said, "With polyamory. I feel like the main foundation is the freedom to be able to create a relationship style that works for you and not just (to be) stepping into monogamy because that’s what everyone around you says is the right thing to do. So I was like, how can I structure the way that I approach relationships with that in mind? Also, doing research into polyamory, the main (reason) …why divorces happen is infidelity.”

While Willow's mum seemed to be completely onboard with her daughter's choices. Willow's grandmother couldn't really wrap her head around the idea of polyamory.

Explaining it further, Willow said, "I mean, I’ll give you an example. Let’s say you haven’t always been the kind of person that wanted to have sex all the time, but your partner is. Are you gonna be the person to say, you know, ‘Just because I don’t have these needs, you can’t have them either?’ And so that’s kind of one of the reasons why I actually was interested in poly because I was introduced to it through kind of a nonsexual lens. In my friend group, I’m the only polyamorous person, and I have the least sex out of all of my friends." She concluded by saying that either polyamory or monogamy, it has to be a choice and should not be pushed as a practice. ​

ALSO READ: John Legend reveals why he and wife Chrissy Teigen shared their pregnancy loss on social media

Share your comment ×