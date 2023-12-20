Will Smith's ex-assistant Brother Bilaal pushes forward with actor’s controversy; Exploring latter's recent comments
Brother Bilaal, who worked with Will Smith in the late 90s-early 2000s appeared for an interview on Unwine with Tasha K in November 2023 and accused the actor of having a gay encounter.
Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drugs addiction and sexual activities
Brother Bilaal, Will Smith’s former manager and a long-time friend, accused the actor of having a gay encounter with Duane Martin. He made the shocking claims last month during an interview with Tasha K, a celebrity gossip blogger.
He is now doubling down on his accusation saying that he harbors evidence to back his earlier statement. Reappearing on Tasha K’s YouTube channel Unwine With Tasha K on December 15, he said the next time he is back on the show he’ll be dropping evidence.
His later statement comes in the wake of Will Smith’s estranged wife Jada Pinkett Smith issuing a lawsuit threat to Bilaal which she failed to follow up on.
Exploring Brother Bilaal’s recent comments and threat to Will and Jada Pinkett Smith
Recently, reappearing on Tasha K’s show Bilaal doubled down on his earlier claims. “The reason Will responded, the reason Jada responded is cause they know it’s true. They responded in less than 9 hours. He knows what I saw in that dressing room. He knows other things that I saw,” he said.
He then moved on to thrash Jada Pinkett Smith calling her a liar and a drug addict while giving her a two-week ultimatum. He said, “Jada, listen. In two weeks, if you don’t sue me in two weeks, if Tasha K will have me, I am back here and dropping evidence.”
It seems like Jada Pinkett Smith’s money-shakedown comments rubbed off on Brother Bilaal. Responding to her comments about him trying to extort money from Will, he said, “You said I extorted you. You said it was a money shakedown. You said a lot of things about me. Jada, you a bald head liar and a drug addict.”
Will Smith’s representative had earlier rubbished all claims made by Brother Bilaal calling them unequivocally and completely fabricated.
What went down between Brother Bilaal and Will Smith in the past month
Brother Bilaal, who worked with Will Smith in the late 90s and early 2000s appeared for an interview on Unwine with Tasha K in November 2023.
It was then that he first made claims about Will Smith engaging in intimate activities with his Duane Martin. Duane Martin starred together in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air between 1993 and 1995. Speaking of witnessing the two former actors having an intimate relationship, Bilaal said, “I opened the door to Duane’s dressing room and that’s when I see Duane having sex with Will. There was a couch and Will was bent over on the couch and Duane was standing up killing him, murdering him. It was murder in there.”
Shortly after his controversial comments, Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith’s estranged wife appeared in The Breakfast Club to promote her memoir titled Worthy. There, she spoke about Brother Bilaal and his salacious and malicious stories. “It’s ridiculous. This is a person that tried a money shakedown that didn’t work. We’re going to take legal action because it’s one thing to have your opinions about somebody versus just making up salacious, malicious stories,” she said.
However, there has been no legal action taken by Will and Jada Pinkett against Bilaal yet.
Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.
