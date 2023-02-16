Will Smith's 'I Am Legend' sequel have an alternative ending? Fans show mixed reactions

Fans have taken over Twitter, wondering and sharing about "I Am Legend." The sequel to the 2007 post-apocalyptic action movie I Am Legend, starring Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan, will take place several decades later. When I Am Legend debuted in 2007, the film amassed a staggering $585 million in global box office. Warner Bros.' primary objectives are its follow-up and the impending Constantine sequel as the studio re-teams with Goldsman's production business Weed Road in a multi-year first look contract. As it's been said, the I Am Legend sequel will have a substantial time leap. Producer and screenwriter Akiva Goldsman revealed in an interview with Deadline that they have planned an alternate conclusion to the original movie, which will be recognised as canon in the sequel.

Akiva Goldsman quoted: "This will start a few decades later than the first," Goldsman said. "I'm obsessed with The Last of Us, where we see the world just post-apocalypse but also after a 20- to 30-year lapse." You see how the earth reclaims the world, and there's something beautiful in the question of, as man steps away from being the primary tenant, what happens? That will be especially visible in New York. "I don't know if they'll climb up to the Empire State Building, but the possibilities are endless."

