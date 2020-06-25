Will Smith's production company is sued for making a film on Serena & Venus Williams' father Richard Williams

Will Smith's Production company got sued for making a biopic titled King Richard based on Serena William's father, Richard Williams. The company named TW3 Entertainment and Power Move Multi Media has claimed that they bought the ownership rights of the same in 2017.

Will Smith's production company has landed into soup for an upcoming biopic titled King Richard, based on Serena and Venus William's father Richard Williams. Last year, news broke out that Will Smith will be seen stepping into the shoes of Richard William in the biopic. However, it turns out that the tennis coach had already sold his life rights to someone else. In a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles on Tuesday, TW3 Entertainment and Power Move Multi-Media have claimed that the biopic based on Richard Williams, produced by Will Smith's production company has breached a multi-million dollar contract.

"This case presents an unfortunate and tawdry situation: the cold and calculating misappropriation and interference with plaintiffs’ intellectual property," the court documents state. Warner Bros., Overbrook, Williams, and his and business partner Chavoita Lesane and Star Thrower Entertainment are named as defendants in the lawsuit. TW3 Entertainment and Power Move Multimedia have claimed that they have the ownership of the biopic as they bought the rights to his 2014 memoir, Black and White: The Way I See It, back in 2017.

The production company has claimed that they bought the rights from Lesane, who allegedly had been given power of attorney by his father for "purposes of dealing with film and media rights for his book." Lesane was allegedly involved in an initial draft of a script for the project too. Later, Richard William sold the rights to his life for King Richard for USD 1 million. The lawsuit declares that the defendants knew about TW3 and PMMM's previous deal but never reached out to give them their due credit.

Also Read: Will Smith feels 'I Am Legend' is responsible for Corona misinformation

Credits :Entertainment Tonight

Share your comment ×