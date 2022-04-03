Will Smith's upcoming action film Fast and Loose put on hold amid Oscars slap controversy: Report

Will Smith has been dominating the headlines all week following the Oscars 2022 incident where he smacked Chris Rock on stage. Following the same, the actor released a public apology for the comedian and also announced his resignation from The Academy. As per reports, it seems the actor's upcoming projects are in trouble amid the controversy.

According to Hollywood Reporter, Netflix has put a hold on the development of the actor's upcoming action film Fast and Loose. The film recently faced another big change as director David Leitch withdrew from it to work on Ryan Gosling's Fall Guy. Although it seems Smith's recently Oscars slap scandal has further forced the streaming giant to put the project on the backburner.

While Fast and Loose may be on hold, Will's other upcoming projects include Emancipation, an AppleTV+ drama, which is yet to confirm its release date. Also, the actor has been in talks for Bad Boys 4 although according to THR, Sony also seems to have put a pause on the project amid the Oscars incident.

The 2022 Best Actor Award winner recently released a lengthy statement regarding his resignation from The Academy where he addressed the slap incident and called it "painful, and inexcusable." Smith also said, "I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film."

As for Chris Rock, the comedian addressed the incident during his recent comedy show in Boston and maintained that he is still processing what happened.

