Will Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith admits having an affair with R&B artist August Alsina

Jada Pinkett Smith in an intimate conversation with her husband Will Smith has now revealed that she had an affair with August Alsina. Read on for further details.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith finally came face to face with each other on the latter’s talk show for reasons that are now known to everyone. The latter, however, had a few revelations to make on her own. So, Jada has now confirmed that she had developed a friendship with R&B artist August Alsina four years back and that she did have an affair with him. All of this happened while she was married to her husband Will Smith.

However, the actress has also revealed that their marriage was going through a rough patch back then and that they had almost broken up. This intimate interaction between the couple and the revelation comes after Alsina’s claims that Will Smith gave him a ‘blessing’ for his relationship with the latter’s wife. Now, in the recent talk show, not only has the couple revealed the facts related to the entire matter but have also reaffirmed their commitment to each other.

Jada has also revealed that she and her family did whatever they could for August Alsina because of his mental state and health. The actress denies the latter’s claims about Will giving her permission to have a relationship stating that it was purely circumstantial. Talking about her ‘entanglement’ with Alsina, Jada admits that she was broken and in a lot of pain back then. The actress also adds that she wanted to feel good and that it was a joy to help someone else too. In the end, Jada reveals that she did not talk to the R&B artist for years and that she feels weird about him bringing up the entire matter now.

ALSO READ Will Smith REVEALS he was insecure about wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s friendship with Tupac

Share your comment ×