  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Will Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith admits having an affair with R&B artist August Alsina

Jada Pinkett Smith in an intimate conversation with her husband Will Smith has now revealed that she had an affair with August Alsina. Read on for further details.
3186 reads Mumbai
Will Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith admits having an affair with R&B artist August AlsinaWill Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith admits having an affair with R&B artist August Alsina
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith finally came face to face with each other on the latter’s talk show for reasons that are now known to everyone. The latter, however, had a few revelations to make on her own. So, Jada has now confirmed that she had developed a friendship with R&B artist August Alsina four years back and that she did have an affair with him. All of this happened while she was married to her husband Will Smith.  

However, the actress has also revealed that their marriage was going through a rough patch back then and that they had almost broken up. This intimate interaction between the couple and the revelation comes after Alsina’s claims that Will Smith gave him a ‘blessing’ for his relationship with the latter’s wife. Now, in the recent talk show, not only has the couple revealed the facts related to the entire matter but have also reaffirmed their commitment to each other.

Jada has also revealed that she and her family did whatever they could for August Alsina because of his mental state and health. The actress denies the latter’s claims about Will giving her permission to have a relationship stating that it was purely circumstantial. Talking about her ‘entanglement’ with Alsina, Jada admits that she was broken and in a lot of pain back then. The actress also adds that she wanted to feel good and that it was a joy to help someone else too. In the end, Jada reveals that she did not talk to the R&B artist for years and that she feels weird about him bringing up the entire matter now.  

Credits :USA TodayGetty Images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
PrimeTime Partners: Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka co stars Aditi Sharma & Vikram Singh Chauhan on their chemistry
Abhishek Bachchan on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s response to Breathe-Into the Shadows trailer and Aaradhya
Sidharth Shukla’s TOP fights in the Bigg Boss house
Take a look at Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh's eternal love story
How well does Yami Gautam know her sister Surilie Gautam?
Karan Patel in comparison with Karan Singh Grover, Naagin 5, Erica & Parth, pay cuts
Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput anniversary: Check out the couple’s interesting revelations
Aashiqui boy Rahul Roy on walking away from films, Mahesh Bhatt, outsider, Bigg Boss, insecurities
Ranveer Singh - The ultimate king of fashion in Bollywood
Aashiqui girl Anu Aggarwal on her casting couch experience, #MeToo, charging 80000 for a shoot
Tara Sutaria’s skincare secrets DECODED
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement