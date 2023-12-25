Will Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas celebrate Christmas together? Exploring GOT actress' alleged plans

As the holiday season unfolds, Sophie Turner is set to celebrate Christmas with her two daughters, Willa and Delphine, in the UK, as she celebrates her first holiday post her split from Joe Jonas. According to court documents obtained by People , the young ones are to remain with Turner in the United Kingdom until 7 January 2024.

Amid the festive decorations and joy, Sophie Turner's holiday plans take center stage. This year, the Game of Thrones actress is creating Christmas memories with her daughters, Willa and Delphine, as they spend the holiday season in the UK. Court documents reveal that Joe Jonas sent the little ones overseas on 17 December 2023, and they'll continue to stay with Turner until 7 January 2024. The geographical arrangement reflects a coordinated effort to ensure the kids experience a joyful celebration despite their parents' separation.

It looks like Joe Jonas may not enjoy the company of his kids at least for this festive season, and seems to have his plans of celebration in France. In his Instagram story, the Jonas Brothers member can be seen enjoying his Christmas Eve with a beautiful picture of a lavish building with the French flag.

Sophie Turner’s split from Joe Joans

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, who tied the knot in 2019, decided to part ways after four years of marriage. The divorce proceedings, initiated by Jonas in September 2023 citing a “united decision”, added complexity when Turner filed a lawsuit seeking the return of their daughters to England. The legal tussle over custody briefly overshadowed their separation, with Turner claiming wrongful removal or retention of the children.

Fortunately, a temporary custody agreement was reached in October, allowing Willa and Delphine to spend equal time in both the U.S. and the UK. The couple’s joint statement back then, as retrieved via US Weekly, read as follows, “After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the UK.” Despite the divorce, the couple expressed their commitment to being great co-parents.

It has been reported that the Game of Thrones actress is all ready to begin dating once again. A source shared exclusive details regarding the same in a conversation with US Weekly, stating, “Sophie is open to the idea of dating again. She isn’t fully committed to anybody at the moment, but she’s definitely putting herself out there and keeping her options open.”

As Sophie Turner navigates through the complexities of divorce and parenting, her focus on creating a festive and memorable holiday season for her daughters is evident.

