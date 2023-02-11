Will Stone Cold Make an Appearance at WrestleMania 39? Jim Ross REVEALS

Stone Cold returned to the ring after 19 years of absence to defeat Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38. Ahead of WrestleMania 39, Jim Ross shares his thoughts on reports about his long-time best friend returning for this year’s event.

Jim Ross about Stone Cold return

Jim Ross agreed with the podcast host Conrad Thompson that Steve Austin gave a good performance in WrestleMania 38. But Ross thinks that Stone Cold does not need to compete again.

In a podcast, Jim Ross revealed that if Austin asked for advice about the same he would say no. There is nothing more to gain. His match with Kevin Owens was excellent and Austin did what he could do. However, Steve Austin does not need to return back to the ring.

This discussion started after the rumors about the possibility of Steve Austin returning to the ring began as he posted his workout videos on social media.

About WrestleMania 39

The two night event of WrestleMania 39 will be held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. It will take place on April 1 & 2 2023. The two-night event is being marketed as the WrestleMania Goes Hollywood because of its star studded location.