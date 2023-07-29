Will Stranger Things actor Millie Bobby Brown make an appearance at Fan Expo Toronto? Know details

It’s that time of year again! Fan Expo Canada is back for their annual celebration of genre fare and fanfavors. Millie Bobby Brown, star of the hit Netflix series Stranger Things, is set to attend Fan Expo Canada. It’s a 4-day pop culture extravaganza that showcases everything from horror to anime, manga and animation. During its four-day run, the Stranger Things actress will participate in activities. The addition of Millie Bobby Brown to the guest list comes amid a two-day strike by unionized Hollywood actors and writers that has closed sets and some red carpet events.

ALSO READ: Millie Bobby Brown shells major 'Ken-ergy' vibes with new mirror selfie; Check fiancé Jake Bongiovi's reaction

Millie Bobby Brown from Stranger Things will join the lineup at Fan Expo Canada

According to a report from the Canadian Press, the Stranger Things star will be joining the star-studded guest list. This is a great chance for fans to catch up with their favorite star, who will be on hand for photos, autographs and panel discussions. Other stars attending the event include Ralph Macchio, actress Christina Ricci, actor William Zabka and star Stephen Amell.

Meanwhile, speaking of Brown, she has been attending conventions for months, traveling from city to city to keep her fans engaged as her show is not scheduled to be released in the near future. She has made time for fan conventions such as Atlanta Stranger Con and Osaka Comic Con, and has now decided to attend Fan Expo Canada due to the strike.

Can Millie Bobby Brown go to this fan expo during the strike?

Many fans wondered whether Millie would be able to attend the event due to the ongoing strike. However, it is reported that during their attendance, the actors are not allowed to advertise or work on their projects.

So how was the Stranger Things actress allowed to attend Fan Expo Canada? According to Fan Expo Canada, most of the actors attending this convention are staying away from talking about their projects.

Since 1995, Fan Expo Canada has been held at Metro Toronto’s Convention Centre. This year, some of the biggest names in pop culture will be gracing the stage to meet their fans, including the star of Stranger Things!

Are you looking forward to seeing this young starlet at Canada's biggest event?

ALSO READ: Millie Bobby Brown: Net worth 2023, career highs, dating history, & more; All you need to know about the star