Will Supergirl appear in DCU's Superman: Legacy? Exploring recent rumors amidst the alleged recasting of Sasha Calle
Sasha Calle, who appeared as Supergirl in The Flash movie might not be seen in the DCU future as James Gunn is reportedly looking to recast the actress.
The new DC Universe is said to bring many new characters in the superhero fandom and fans are pretty hyped up. While there is only one actor finalized in the upcoming Superman: Legacy movie, no further casting announcement has been made so far. There were reports of Sasha Calle appearing in the DCU, as she was earlier seen playing Supergirl in the recently released movie, The Flash. However, a new report teases that the actress will be recast as the makers look for another actress to play the role in the movie.
Sasha Calle will not return as Supergirl in the DCU
The actress made her big screen debut as Supergirl in Ezra Miller starrer The Flash. However, that does not seem to continue in the future projects of the DCU. Reportedly, Daniel Richtman, popularly known as DanielRPK, claims that Sasha Calle will not be reprising her role as Supergirl in Peter Safran and James Gunn's new DCU. As it was said that the DC character might join the cast of Superman: Legacy, it seems like Calle won't be returning and casting is already underway.
So far, David Corenswet is officially confirmed to take over the titular role in Superman: Legacy, and a new report has seemingly confirmed where Supergirl will fit in. The report claims that James Gunn is now casting Supergirl for Superman: Legacy, confirming Calle will be replaced. Though this is no confirmation that DC is dropping The Flash actress, it would be no big surprise if this comes out to be true, considering the recent changes.
When will Superman: Legacy release?
With the story being under wraps, the makers are not letting any details about the project get leaked. The director of the movie has been debunking various rumors circulating it but has announced that Superman: Legacy will be released on July 11, 2025.
