Will Suzzane Rogers appear as Maggie in the Days of Our Lives' Festive episode? Exploring her recent comments

For decades, Days of our Lives has showcased the cherished tradition of the Horton family, including Suzanne Rogers as Maggie, gathering to adorn the Christmas tree with precious ornaments. In an exclusive interview with Soap Hub, Rogers provided a sneak peek into this year's festive episode, set to premiere on Peacock.

Maggie, portrayed by Rogers, has navigated through life's twists, including the loss of her beloved Mickey (John Clarke), and her subsequent marriage to Victor (John Aniston). Despite these changes, Maggie remains an integral part of the Horton clan, a fact highlighted by her presence at the family's Christmas Eve celebration at Tom and Alice's home.

Speaking about the experience, Rogers expressed the nostalgic charm of filming the Horton family gathering, where special ornaments carrying the names of both past and present loved ones take center stage. "You see the names of people who are no longer with us. It brings back a lot of memories," shared Rogers. The show has consistently emphasized Maggie's enduring connection to the Hortons, even with her new last name, affirming her perpetual status as a Horton. Rogers appreciates the decision of the show's creators to keep her character "viable" in Salem's first family.

Feeling glad about Maggie still being part of Salem's first family, Rogers said, “That was a question in my mind,” she added, “It would be so easy for that to happen. I’m glad that The Powers That Be keep me viable!”

Having celebrated 50 years as Maggie earlier this year, Rogers reflected on the Hortons' significance in her character's life. For Maggie, who lost her parents at a young age, the Hortons became her first family. She pointed out, “She didn’t have a family, yes, she gained another family [when she married Victor], but she didn’t want to lose her first family. The Hortons stuck by Maggie throughout [her travails]. They mean a lot to Maggie. They always will.”

Soap operas typically tape holiday episodes well in advance, but due to Days of Our Lives' unique production schedule, Christmas episodes are sometimes shot six months earlier than the Peacock series. Rogers, with her love for Christmas, humorously embraces the idea of celebrating the holiday twice, reinforcing the importance of the Horton family in Maggie's heart.

