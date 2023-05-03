Will Sweet Tooth end with season 3? Here's what we know

Netflix revealed that the hit show Sweet Tooth will be getting a Season 3. The filming of the show has already been done in New Zealand. A video about the renewal of the show revealed if Sweet Tooth will come back for another season post that. The Season 2 of Sweet Tooth debuted on April 27, and it proved as a success. Speaking of the web series, it is produced by Warner Bros. Television, and Robert Downey Jr. serves as an executive producer on the show.

Will Sweet Tooth get a Season 3?

Netflix has revealed that the series Sweet Tooth is getting renewed for one more season. In a recent update, it was revealed that Season 3 will mark the end of this series. Robert Downey Jr. took to Instagram to post a video where Christian Convery, who plays Gus in the show, announced that this will be the “last chapter of Gus’ story.” The filming of season 3 is already wrapped up in New Zealand. Jim Mickle, who is the creator, showrunner, and executive producer of Sweet Tooth, spoke about his vision for the show in an interview. Mickle spoke about how the crew and cast bring some much-needed depth to the story. The creator said, “In a lot of ways, it’s exactly the story that I imagined we would tell, and in a lot of ways, it takes on its own life.”

The creator continued, “At the beginning, I think you set out to tell these landmark pieces of Gus’ story and the big pieces of the comic book, but the beauty of long-form storytelling and Gus’ journey over 24 episodes is the characters themselves tell you what they want to be. The crew and cast bring so much depth and point of view to who the characters are and where they’ve come from and where they’re going,”

Jim gave the viewers a hint about what they can expect from Season 3 while saying, “Season 3 is an Arctic story with exciting new adventures and what we hope will be a satisfying conclusion to this epic tale. Gus is going to see a side of the world and humanity that he didn’t see in Season 1 or 2.”

ALSO READ: Los Angeles Philharmonic: Women gets turned on by performance, witness called it 'loud and full body orgasm'

Sweet Tooth: New Cast members

There will be a few additions to the already existing cast of the show. Rosalind Chao, who played Zhao, has been announced to turn into a series regular along with Amy Seimetz, who plays Birdie. Cara Gee and Ayazhan Dalabayeva have also been cast as series regulars. Gee will star as Siana, and Dalabayeva will play Nuka.

Sweet Tooth: Synopsis

The synopsis of the show reads, “Sweet Tooth follows the adventures of Gus — part deer, part boy — who leaves his home in the forest to find the outside world ravaged by a cataclysmic event. He joins a ragtag family of humans and animal-children hybrids like himself in search of answers about this new world and the mystery behind his hybrid origins.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Twitch star Pokimane calls TikTok culture 'toxic', says ‘This has made people obsessed with appearance'