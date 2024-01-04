Will Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce make their red carpet debut as a couple at the Golden Globes 2024? Reports say otherwise

Taylor Swift has been nominated for a Golden Globe Award for the 2024 award season. Although she is expected to attend the ceremony on Sunday, her boyfriend Travis Kelce will not be present according to a report. Kelce is preparing for the NFL playoff season and will not attend awards shows after parties. After the game against the Chargers on Sunday, he is expected to return to Kansas City with his team.

Travis Kelce won't be joining Taylor Swift at the Golden Globes

Taylor Swift is up for an award at the 2024 Golden Globes, and fans are eagerly anticipating her appearance at the Beverly Hilton with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. Although there are chances that the Cruel Summer singer may attend the awards show due to her nomination, Kelce's day is already busy as the awards show falls on a football Sunday.

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs will be kicking off against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium at 4:25 ET/1:25 PT on January 7, while the Golden Globes start on the same day at 8:00 ET/5:00 PT. While Kelce will be in the L.A. area, it would be a tight window for him to make it to the award show after the game.

Andy Reid, Chiefs coach has already confirmed that the team's star quarterback, Patrick Mahomes will not be playing in the upcoming regular season game, as reported by Sports Illustrated. As for Kelce, nothing has been confirmed yet, but even if he gets the day off to rest, he would still need ample time to make it to Beverly Hills.

There's hope that Taylor Swift will still be attending the award show. However, there's also the possibility that she might ditch the Golden Globes altogether and attend Kelce's game instead.

Taylor Swift is nominated in the cinematic and box office category

Taylor Swift is nominated in the cinematic and box office achievement category for her record-breaking concert film, The Eras Tour against other major box office hits from this year. The Love Story singer's Eras film is considered a box office phenomenon and garnered over $250 million, vastly surpassing its $15 million budget. It's now closing in on the record for the most successful concert film ever, vying to outdo Michael Jackson's 2009 hit This Is It.

Although the 2023 Golden Globes saw Taylor Swift's absence, this year, the event expects a full turnout of A-list celebrities. The industry is bouncing back after strikes halted Hollywood activities for months. Swift's last appearance at the Globes dates back to 2020, nominated for Beautiful Ghosts from Cats. Though she arrived without her then-boyfriend Joe Alwyn, they reunited during the event.

In the 2024 Golden Globes, Swift faces stiff competition from blockbusters like Barbie, Oppenheimer, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, John Wick: Chapter 4, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

