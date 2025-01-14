Will Taylor Swift Be in Stands for Travis Kelce’s NFL Playoff Games? Kansas City Chiefs Tight End Says THIS

Taylor Swift won’t be sitting Kansas City Chiefs' NFL playoff games out, as hinted by her beau and Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce.

During a live recording of The Pat McAfee Show on Monday, January 13, Kelce made an appearance to talk about his team’s upcoming home game against the Houston Texans. “Is there going to be an aura in that place—a little extra? You know what we’re talking about,” host Pat McAfee asked Kelce.

“Oh, yeah. You know it, baby,” the 35-year-old tight end replied. “You know, it’s playoff football, man.”

McAfee then asked the footballer if he ever offers to help the Grammy winner, also 35, with her songwriting when her “creative juices” start flowing while they’re together. Though Kelce said he never chimes in, he assured Tayvis (Taylor and Travis) shippers that he’s always there to support the pop star.

Kelce also dropped a reference to one of the singer’s songs during the interview.

“I’m fired up; I’m feeling 22 all over again, baby,” he said about the playoffs, referencing Swift’s 2012 song 22. “Let’s go!”

When McAfee and his crew caught the reference, they began singing the chorus, prompting Kelce to show his world-famous moves.

“I was hoping you caught the reference, baby,” the three-time Super Bowl champion said.

Swift attended several of Kelce’s home games this year despite her busy Eras Tour schedule. Most recently, she turned heads when the Chiefs and Texans faced off on December 21, wearing a Charlotte Simone coat, argyle-patterned Shherterx tights, and knee-high Manolo Blahnik boots. She topped off her outfit with a vintage Chanel bucket hat.

The Chiefs take on the Texans at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Saturday. Swift concluded her aforementioned road show on December 8.

