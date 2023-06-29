Will Taylor Swift join Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences? Here’s what we know

This year has been quite eventful for Taylor Swift, whether we talk from the career perspective or her dating life. Her Eras Tour concerts have received exceptional reviews from the audience and she is all set to re-release the Speak Now album. Swift also broke up with Joe Alwyn after dating for six years and in a whirlwind romance started dating Matty Healy. Healy and Swift broke up after dating for one month.

Now, Taylor Swift has been invited to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences this year. Here is everything you need to know about the same.

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift Net Worth 2023: Salary, real estate, career, dating life and more; Everything about the singer

Taylor Swift asked to join Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

According to the Rolling Stone, 398 artists and executives have been invited to join the Oscars organization and Taylor Swift is among one of them. Swift is the part of the songwriters and musicians who have been invited to join the ranks of the academy. Other musicians that have been asked include David Byrne, the Weeknd, Chandrabose, and M.M. Keeravaani.

Academy had said in a statement, “Membership selection is based on professional qualifications, with an ongoing commitment to representation, inclusion and equity.” Therefore, Taylor Swift has not yet won or nominated for the Oscar but it is not necessary for joining the ranks of the Academy.

Taylor Swift’s contributions for the same are the songs that she had written for movies including I Don’t Wanna Live Forever for Fifty Shades Darker, Carolina for Where the Crawdads Sing, Safe and Sound for The Hunger Games, and Beautiful Ghosts for Cats. The Anti Hero singer has also acted in some movies including Amsterdam, The Lorax (animated version), and Cats. She has previously also directed some of her own music videos.

Recently, international dates for Swift’s Eras Tour have also been revealed.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Did Taylor Swift snub personal invitation to appear on Meghan Markle’s now-scrapped podcast?