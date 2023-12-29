Will Taylor Swift join Travis Kelce’s ‘holiday spectacular’ podcast episode? Here's what we know

Swifties (Taylor Swift fandom) are ecstatic as their pop diva may feature on beau Travis Kelce's podcast “New Heights” which he co-hosts with his brother Jason. The pop star who recently celebrated Christmas with NFL star Travis as his team took on the Raiders, may feature on the podcast as a special guest. Travis and Jason revealed in their last podcast, that they will be hosting a special family edition of their podcast.

Taylor Swift may feature on beau Travis Kelce's “New Heights” podcast

NFL star Travis and his brother Jason recently shared some details about their upcoming edition of the podcast. The brothers teased a family edition of their popular podcast to their viewers.

“We got a guest episode coming up … for you 92 percenters for being so loyal and tuning in every single week and being such fans of the Kelce household, we have a Kelce family year-end holiday spectacular,” the Kansas City Chiefs star said in an episode which dropped on Wednesday.

The NFL star also added, “It's dropping this Friday.”

Since Travis and Taylor Swift are pictured hand in hand, and Swift is celebrating her holidays with her beau, fans on social media quickly concluded, that Swift will feature on the podcast along with other members of the Travis Kelce family.

Advertisement

Older brother Jason, 36, said about their podcast, “ We’re going to ask the family members some of the questions you guys have been submitting.” Fans of the pop star are hoping to see Taylor Swift on the podcast with Jason’s wife Kylie on the podcast.

ALSO READ: Is Taylor Swift married to Travis Kelce? Tony Romo calls her the NFL star’s wife once again in recent flub

Taylor Swift has been attending all her beau Travis NFL matches lately

Taylor Swift recently attended the Kansas City Chiefs vs Raiders NFL game which fell on Christmas with her parents Scott and Andrea Swift. It was the eighth game for the Grammy award-winning artist.

She was seen in the VIP box supporting the Chiefs in the NFL. The last appearance of Swift wasn't lucky for the Chiefs, as they lost to the Raiders in a tight game.

Travis Kelce, who has been a tight end for the Chiefs since 2013, is said to have initiated a romantic involvement with Taylor Swift during the summer, sparking intrigue and excitement among fans who continue to follow the evolving narrative of their connection.

The couple who seem very much in love, are giving priorities to each other amid their busy careers. Travis supported Swift when she was traveling for her infamous Eras tour, and Swift did the same by attending NFL stars’s matches. Fans of both stars also have been eagerly awaiting news of the couple getting engaged, as there were some rumors of the couple planning to get engaged. As of now, there has been no official clarification on the matter. Fans of both the stars are excited for the latest edition of the podcast which Travis hosts, as it may feature the pop sensation herself.











ALSO READ: Did Travis Kelce really buy a ring for Taylor Swift on her birthday? Truth revealed