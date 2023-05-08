Will Taylor Swift perform her last Eras Tour show in Nashville despite rain and thunderstorm predictions?

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour has been a game-changer up until now, to say the least. The singer, who kicked off her tour in Glendale, Arizona, on March 17, has been performing in different cities every week. Tonight is the third and last night of the Nashville leg of her tour. However, unfortunately for Swifties and Taylor, there have been bad weather predictions that might hinder how the show goes on tonight. Will Taylor Swift perform despite the rain and thunderstorm predictions? Read on to find out.

Taylor Swift’s latest Instagram post about her Nashville shows

A couple of hours ago, Taylor Swift took to Instagram to share a quick word with her fans and followers. The Antihero hitmaker showered love on Phoebe Bridgers, who opened Taylor’s show yesterday with her rumored beau and The 1975 frontman Matty Healy. Apart from this, she also expressed gratitude to the Nashville crowds and assured her fans that she is ready to perform tonight despite the ‘rainy weather vibe’.

Her caption read, “Even though we have one last show in Nashville tonight I just have to post these photos causeeeee… it’s been WILD. I got to announce Speak Now (my version) is coming on 7/7, got to perform ‘Nothing New’ with boss genius/baby angel face @phoebebridgers for the first time, and have been so moved by these beautiful, generous Nashville crowds!!!! I just can’t believe it. PS I know there’s talk of a rainy weather vibe tonight but I’m ready to play, see you sooon!! (kisses and purple heart emojis)”

Taylor Swift announces Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)

Last night, Taylor surprised fans as she announced that her new re-recorded album Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) will be available on July 7th. Her Instagram caption read, “It fills me with such pride and joy to announce that my version of Speak Now will be out July 7 (just in time for July 9th, iykyk [laughing emoji]) I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20. The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions, and wild wistfulness. I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing … and living to speak about it.” She also shared that the album will include 6 extra songs from the vault.

