Will Taylor Swift’s ex Joe Alwyn continue to make ‘five-figure-sums’ from songs that he co-wrote with her?

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn might have broken up after courting each other for over six long years. But even after their split, Alwyn will reportedly continue to reap the profits of the songs that he co-wrote with the 33-year-old singer. Yes, you read that right! Read on to know more.

Joe Alwyn expected to make ‘five-figure-sums’ yearly from songs he co-wrote with ex Taylor Swift

Taylor and Joe worked on a total of six songs together. A music insider told The Sun, “Joe will be raking in a fortune from these songs for years. Taylor’s albums sold millions and continue to be huge on streaming services. He will easily be making a five-figure sum every year from his contributions.”

“Writing six songs for albums as big as Taylor’s guarantees a healthy income stream for life,” the insider added.

Joe Alwyn used the pseudonym William Bowery to co-write songs with Taylor. The British actor was credited as a co-writer for the first time for the songs Betty and Exile in the 2020 album Folklore. He then featured as a co-writer along with Swift for Champagne Problems, Coney Island, and the title track of Evermore, which came out the same year.

On Taylor’s last album Midnights, which came out in October 2022, Joe Alwyn aka William Bowery wrote the song called Sweet Nothing with Swift.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn’s breakup

Taylor and Joe were first linked together in 2017 when it was reported that they have been dating each other for quite a few months. Fans speculated that the former couple must have crossed paths at the 2016 MET Gala – something Taylor has alluded to in her songs. The news about their split comes amid Swift’s much-talked-about Eras Tour.

News about the former couple’s split made headlines for the first time in April this year. A source close to both stars informed PEOPLE magazine that the split happened due to the differences in their personalities. The source shared that the former lovebirds have had rough patches in their relationship before but that they always worked things out. They noted that ‘ultimately’ Taylor and Joe "weren't the right fit for one another."

Taylor Swift is now reportedly dating the 1975 frontman Matty Healy.

