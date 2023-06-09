Will Taylor Swift’s song feature in upcoming Barbie movie? Carson Daly’s statement fuels rumors

Will Taylor Swift’s song feature in the much-awaited Barbie movie? Well, fans have a theory that this is quite possible. And now, Today host Carson Daly’s statement on Wednesday, June 7, fuelled these rumors even further.

Read on to know more.

Carson Daly drops hint about Taylor Swift’s song in Barbie movie

During the Today show’s PopStart segment on June 7 (via Just Jared), Carson Daly started naming artists who feature in the movie’s soundtrack, including Ice Spice and Dua Lipa. He then said, “Taylor Swift’s on it – the soundtrack’s gonna be big.”

Soon, the clip of him saying this went viral on TikTok and Swift’s fans began to wonder if it was a slip of the tongue and he accidentally revealed some big news.

However, Carson addressed his comments a day later.

“We cover a lot of exclusive breaking news here on PopStart, and yesterday I said something that sent Swifties spiraling,” Carson Daly said.

He then continued to explain his prior statement and said that he does not know for a fact if Taylor Swift has a new track on the Barbie movie’s soundtrack. “It is not insider information that I have. I was merely reporting the idea that out there, Swift fans (think so).”

Furthermore, he said that the fan theory started surfacing after Taylor Swift performed her new song, “Hits Different,” for the first time during her Eras Tour stop in Chicago, in which she refers to ex-boyfriends as “Kens.”

“It’s a theory out there, that I hope is true by the way,” Daly said.

Taylor Swift to release Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)

Last month, Taylor, 33, announced that she will be releasing her re-recorded album Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) on July 7th. She shared a picture of the cover art of her album and wrote a caption making the announcement. It read, “It fills me with such pride and joy to announce that my version of Speak Now will be out July 7 (just in time for July 9th, iykyk [laughing emoji]) I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20. The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions, and wild wistfulness. I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing … and living to speak about it.” She also shared that the album will include 6 extra songs from the vault.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Why did Taylor Swift and Matty Healy break up after a whirlwind romance? Here’s what we know