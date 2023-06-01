Will Ted Lasso get a Season 4? Here’s what the cast said about show’s return

'Ted Lasso' has been a beloved show on television, captivating audiences with its heartwarming comedy. However, with the third season coming to a close, speculations about the future of the series have emerged. Despite its popularity, all indications point to the third season as the intended endpoint. Jason Sudeikis, who not only stars in the show but also co-created it, has always had a three-season arc in mind. Although he has been vague about the possibility of a fourth season, there have been discussions about potential spinoffs to continue the story of 'Ted Lasso' and excite fans. Let's dive into what the cast has revealed about the show's future.

Ted Lasso' season 4: Is It Happening?

As of May 2023, 'Ted Lasso' has not been officially renewed for a fourth season. In June 2021, Jason Sudeikis indicated in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that the show was likely to end after the third season. While he remains uncertain about what lies beyond, he expressed gratitude for the opportunity to tell the planned three-season story. Brendan Hunt, Sudeikis's co-creator and co-star, also affirmed that 'Ted Lasso' was always intended as a three-season series. Despite the overwhelming love for the show, the creators are committed to their original vision. However, the possibility of future developments remains open.

What happened at the end of 'Ted Lasso' season 3?

The season 3 finale, which aired on May 31, delivered an emotional conclusion to the series. AFC Richmond triumphed in their long-awaited showdown with West Ham, securing a second-place finish in the league. Tensions rose between Jamie and Roy over Keeley, who ultimately chose herself and turned down both of them. Roy was appointed as the new manager of AFC Richmond and started therapy with Dr. Sharon. Meanwhile, Ted decided to return to America to reunite with his ex-wife Michelle and their son Henry. Beard changed his mind about leaving and stayed to marry Jane. The absence of Ted prompted Beard, Roy, and Nate to lead the team, while Rebecca sold 49% of the club to the fans. The finale also featured Keeley's idea of a Richmond women's team and Trent renaming his book from 'The Lasso Way' to 'The Richmond Way.'

ALSO READ: Best TV shows of all time & their IMDb rating

While the future of 'Ted Lasso' remains uncertain, there is hope for fans. Jason Sudeikis has expressed enthusiasm for potential spinoffs featuring some of the beloved characters from the series. He sees the possibility of further storytelling beyond the three-season arc. Brendan Hunt has also hinted at the potential for spinoffs, suggesting that decisions regarding the show's future will be made in due course. The cast members have shared their willingness to continue their characters' journeys, leaving room for further exploration. Although there is no confirmation of a fourth season, fans can look forward to the possibility of spinoffs to keep the spirit of 'Ted Lasso' alive.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: The 20 Best TV Shows on HBO Max; List here