Will The Big Bang Theory Return With Reboot? Mayim Bialik Reveals If She's Open to Revisiting Amy Fowler’s Role

Mayim Bialik recently reunited with former co-star Melissa Rauch on NBC's Night Court leaving fans hoping for The Big Bang Theory revival.

The reunion led to all sorts of speculation regarding a possible revival of the classic CBS sitcom. In an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, Bialik confirmed that she would love to revisit her iconic role, Amy.

Bialik acknowledged that she still loves the characters and is excited about returning to the role of Amy Farrah Fowler. She does not have any plans, but she respects the legacy of the show and is ready to reprise her role if the opportunity comes.

"I think that there's a lot of interest and love for these characters and I'd be super happy to get to revisit [it] in any way. I think we all really have a lot of respect for the brand as it were and for what we were able to create," she said.

Bialik added, "But for me, I understand the specialness and would love the opportunity to revisit Amy if it ever came up."

The other cast members also share their feelings on the revival. Kaley Cuoco, who played Penny, regards the series as the boost of her life and has always expressed great interest in returning to play her role again. "I would absolutely reprise that role. 100%. I love that character, and I always will," Cuoco revealed to People in 2024.

Kunal Nayyar and Melissa Rauch, however, fear that a revival may be a bit too soon, though they do not exclude it for a far-off future. According to Rauch, a reunion maybe decades from now would be great. She told Looper, "A revival right now — I'd be like, 'Nah, I don't think so.' But 30 years from now, if someone came knocking on my door... never say never."

Though Mayim Bialik and Kaley Cuoco have confirmed their wishes to reprise their characters, The Big Bang Theory revival would only be possible once the entire cast is in agreement, which includes Jim Parsons, who played Sheldon, and Johnny Galecki, who portrayed Leonard.

All the 12 seasons of The Big Bang Theory are available to stream on Netflix.