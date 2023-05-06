Will The Boys actor Karl Urban join Mortal Kombat 2 as Johnny Cage? Deets inside

Karl Urban might be prepping to join the sequel of Mortal Kombat as Johnny Cage, a movie star with a martial arts background, who enters the titular tournament to prove his fighting prowess, according to a report in The Wrap. The Mortal Kombat movie is based on the famous video game franchise. The first movie came out in 2021; it was directed by Simon McQuoid.

Is Karl Urban playing Johnny Cage?

Karl Urban is in “final talks” of accepting the role of Johnny Cage for the sequel of Mortal Kombat. The Wrap’s tweet stating the same was reposted by Mortal Kombat producer Todd Garner. Karl is famously known for his role as Dr. Leonard ‘Bones’ McCoy in the Star Trek reboot movies and Judge Dredd in 2012's Dredd. Urban also plays Billy Butcher in Prime’s hit series The Boys. The Mortal Kombat movie, released in 2021 and directed by Simon McQuoid, is based on the 1990s blockbuster video game franchise Mortal Kombat. The game character was modeled after Jean-Claude Van Damme and was played by Linden Ashby in the 1995 Mortal Kombat movie.

What will happen in Mortal Kombat 2?

The first Mortal Kombat movie that was released in 2021 did not include Johnny Cage in its cast. It was confirmed in January 2022 that the movie is getting a sequel. Jeremy Slater, who wrote Moon Knight, will return as the screenplay writer in the sequel. "I'm working really closely with the director and the studios, and the game guys and I think -- I can't say anything about the actual story, but I think they definitely learned some lessons the last time around in terms of, 'Here's the stuff fans responded to and here's what people liked out of the movie and here's the stuff that didn't work out as well as we hoped,'" the writer revealed.

He added, "So we're really looking at this as a chance to take everything that worked in the first one and do it even better and give the audience even more and make something that is just incredibly satisfying and really exciting and unpredictable."

Mortal Kombat sequel: Cast

The original cast will return for the sequel, Lewis Tan as Cole Young, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Mehcad Brooks as Jax Briggs, Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Tadanobu Asano as Raiden and Chin Han as Shang Tsung will be back for yet another movie. Joe Taslim revealed that he has signed for more Mortal Kombat movies to play sub-zero. A report has disclosed that the four villains from the franchise will be a part of the sequel. The four villains are Shao Khan, Baraka, Quan Chi, and Sindel.

Karl Urban is set to return as Billy the Butcher in the Season 4 of The Boys. The production of the show reportedly wrapped up in April. He will also voice a character on ARK: The Animated Series.

