Will The Crooks Season 2 Be Renewed: Everything We Know So Far

There’s great news for the fans of the hit show Crooks. The show has officially been renewed for a second season. The exciting news was confirmed on X (formerly known as Twitter) with a special video. Crooks has captured the hearts of viewers with its thrilling plot. The first season was a huge success. It even came in Netflix’s top 10 lists.

And, all this has made the makers decide to make another season. Are you wondering when will it be released, what to expect, and who will be starring? Then, dive deeper into the articles and find out.

Impressive performance of season 1

Crooks had an outstanding performance in its performance. According to the official Netflix top 10s and data from FlixPatrol, the show made a strong impact. It not only was a great show for the German audience, but the international audience also loved the show. It amassed a whopping 87.40 million hours watched, which translates to 12.30 million views.

The show was very popular in several countries. It made it to the top10 in over 84 nations. Some of the best-performing countries included, Austria, Germany, Ukraine, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Serbia, Malta, Greece, Brazil, Morocco, Colombia, Italy, Netherlands, and more.

What to expect in Season 2

Fans are eagerly anticipating what season 2 will bring. Marvin Kren, co-creator of the series, gave a teaser in a press release to the German news outlets. “In season 2, the hunt for the coin will send our two heroes on a wild journey. I can’t give too much away, but if we were to compare the second season to a Viennese dish, it would be a very spicy one.”

Kren compared the season to a spicy Viennese dish like a Käsekrainer sausage loaded with fiery red and green chili peppers, Kren suggested that viewers can expect a mix of excitement, authenticity, and global escapades in the new episodes.

What’s next for the characters?

The first season ended with many loose ends and exciting possibilities for the next season. Charlie managed to escape without killing Hassan and reunited with his family. However, the journey is not over yet for him and his loved ones. The next season is expected to dive deeper into Nina's backstory. The upcoming season will explore what happened to her father and how she plans to secure her revenge.

Most probably, Griselda Delacroix will be the main antagonist in the next season. Virginie Peignien plays the role of Griselda Delacroix.

When will the upcoming season be released?

As of now, Netflix has not provided an official release date for Season 2 of Crew. Fans are eagerly waiting for updates, and the show's strong performance and fanbase suggest that other makers will soon announce the release date also. Typically, Netflix observes viewer responses and various metrics before making such decisions.

The cast of Crooks includes some talented actors who brought their characters to life. Some of them are Frederick Law, Christophe Krutzler, Jonathan Tittle, and many more. To know more about who will be cast further, and who will be newly cast further in the upcoming season, stay tuned with PINKVILLA for further updates.

