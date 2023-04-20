Will The Good Doctor return with season 7? Here’s everything we know about the medical drama series

The Good Doctor is one of the most popular primetime shows on television. The medical drama series has been a hit among viewers of the small screen. If you are a fan of the show, we have got some exciting news for you.

ABC has revealed that The Good Doctor will be renewed for a season 7! Yes, you read that right.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show is one of the most-watched series on the ABC network. “In seven-day Nielsen ratings for this season, its 6.2 million viewers trails only the Sunday American Idol and The Rookie among ABC’s primetime shows,” the media outlet states.

What is The Good Doctor about?

The Good Doctor mainly follows Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) who joins the renowned hospital St. Bonaventure Hospital in San Jose, California. Shaun has autism, so social situations are quite awkward for him. As his colleagues do not socialise much with him, Shaun uses his skills and abilities as a doctor to treat patients and prove his worth. He uses out-of-the-box thinking to come up with cutting-edge medical diagnoses and treatments.

Season 6 of the show came to a dramatic close with Shaun and his new wife Lea (Paige Spara) about to become first-time parents.

The first episode of the show came out on September 25, 2017.

When will The Good Doctor Season 7 premiere?

ABC recently announced that the medical drama will return with season 7. However, they did not yet reveal the date of release for the upcoming season. However, the new season is expected to arrive sometime in Fall 2023, just like all its previous seasons.

The Good Doctor Season 6 premiered on October 3, 2022.

Freddie Highmore, Richard Schiff, Hill Harper, Christina Chang, Fiona Gubelmann, Will Yun Lee, Paige Spara, Noah Galvin, and Bria Samone Handerson feature on the show.

