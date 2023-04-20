Will The Good Doctor return with season 7? Here’s everything we know about the medical drama series

The Good Doctor Season 6 recently came to a dramatic close. Find out if the popular medical drama series starring Freddie Highmore is coming back for Season 7.

Written by Priyakshi Sharma   |  Updated on Apr 20, 2023   |  10:18 AM IST  |  3.7K
The Good Doctor (Image: IMDb)
The Good Doctor (Image: IMDb)

The Good Doctor is one of the most popular primetime shows on television. The medical drama series has been a hit among viewers of the small screen. If you are a fan of the show, we have got some exciting news for you.

ABC has revealed that The Good Doctor will be renewed for a season 7! Yes, you read that right.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the show is one of the most-watched series on the ABC network. “In seven-day Nielsen ratings for this season, its 6.2 million viewers trails only the Sunday American Idol and The Rookie among ABC’s primetime shows,” the media outlet states.

What is The Good Doctor about?

The Good Doctor mainly follows Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) who joins the renowned hospital St. Bonaventure Hospital in San Jose, California. Shaun has autism, so social situations are quite awkward for him. As his colleagues do not socialise much with him, Shaun uses his skills and abilities as a doctor to treat patients and prove his worth. He uses out-of-the-box thinking to come up with cutting-edge medical diagnoses and treatments.

ALSO READ: Celebrity Social Media, 19 April 2023: Kylie Jenner to Hailey, here’s today’s celebrity Instagram roundup

The Good Doctor (Image: IMDb)

ALSO READ: Nick Jonas is ‘obsessed’ with Priyanka Chopra at the Citadel world premiere as he pens a sweet note for her

Season 6 of the show came to a dramatic close with Shaun and his new wife Lea (Paige Spara) about to become first-time parents.

The first episode of the show came out on September 25, 2017.

When will The Good Doctor Season 7 premiere?

ABC recently announced that the medical drama will return with season 7. However, they did not yet reveal the date of release for the upcoming season. However, the new season is expected to arrive sometime in Fall 2023, just like all its previous seasons.

The Good Doctor Season 6 premiered on October 3, 2022.

Freddie Highmore, Richard SchiffHill Harper, Christina Chang, Fiona Gubelmann, Will Yun Lee, Paige Spara, Noah Galvin, and Bria Samone Handerson feature on the show.

Advertisement

 

 

ALSO READ: What did Selena Gomez gift her Only Murders in the Building co-star Wesley Taylor? Find out

FAQs

How many seasons of The Good Doctor are there?
There are currently 6 seasons of The Good Doctor.
How many episodes of The Good Doctor are there?
There are 22 episodes in season 6 of The Good Doctor.
When will The Good Doctor season 7 release?
The release date for The Good Doctor season 7 is not out yet.
About The Author
Priyakshi Sharma
Priyakshi Sharma
Journalist

A content writer for 3 years, Priyakshi channels her love for everything cinema through the written word, as she dabb...

Read more

Advertisement
Credits: Just Jared/ IMDb

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!