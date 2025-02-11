Will The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep Merge With The Witcher Timeline? Here’s How New Netflix Anime Movie Unfolds
The Witcher: Siren of the Deep Merge will soon hit the digital screens, unfolding the new tale of Geralt of Rivia. Scroll down to know how the new Netflix film will merge into The Witcher timeline.
The Witcher: Siren of the Deep is set to hit digital screens, giving fans a glimpse into the new movie in the Witcher franchise. The Netflix film will unfold the new tale of Geralt of Rivia, marking the return of the anime characters to the streaming platform following The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf’s release in 2021.
However, the latest movie will be closely linked to the live-action show, which entered the timeline at a very specific point in the story.
The new movie will also comprise references from the show, giving the audience a sense of nostalgia. As for the plot of the film, a silver-haired monster hunter is caught in a fight between a fishing village and the local merpeople.
As for the merging of the movie in the timeline of the franchise, it perfectly sits between episodes 5 and 6 of season 1 of The Witcher. In the fifth episode of the series, Geralt and Yennefer first meet in an ill-fated manner until their paths begin to run parallelly.
At the end of the episode, which is set in the timeline of 1256, the former’s dying wish is to be etched with Yennefer forever after he saves her life.
In episode 6, which takes a leap into the timeline of 1262, Geralt and Yenner meet again while on a dragon hunt; though the duo is not on talking terms at the moment in the show, it is one of the important episodes of the series.
Meanwhile, for the Sirens of the Deep, the audience will witness the return of Yennefer and Jaskier, portrayed by Anya Chalotra and Joey Batey, respectively.
Previously, Henry Cavill announced his exit from the show, and Liam Hemsworth filled in the shoes of the DC actor.
The Witcher: Siren of the Deep will be available to stream on Netflix.
