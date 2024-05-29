Will There Be A Doctor Who Spin-off? 73 Yards Hints And Rumors Explained

A possible confirmation of the rumors for a new separate series might have occurred in the latest episode of Doctor Who. Since early 2024, these rumors have been there; this gives fans something to hope for.

Russell T Davies and spin-off plans

The showrunner of Doctor Who, Russell T Davies confirmed that spin-offs would be part of the next stage of the show in January 2023. Reflecting on his decision to return, Davies said, “I thought the streaming platforms are ready, the spin-offs are ready; I always believed in spin-offs when I was there. I did Torchwood and The Sarah Jane Adventures as spin-offs.”

After he left in 2008 because funding was scarce, their decline started according to Davies though he has always believed in what they could achieve. Recently, however, he updated everyone on his blog about how there are offices that exist now that solely develop them for you so we should wait for more news from BBC One.

A hint in 73 Yards

From local folklore to the far-flung future, go behind the scenes of 73 YARDS! 🧍‍♀️🎬 #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/3V4xB8tbz5 — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) May 28, 2024

Fans have been talking about an episode called 73 Yards since it had a scene that they loved very much. Ncuti Gatwa plays the character of a doctor named Ruby while Millie Gibson takes on the role of his companion Winifred Brown questioned where they were after landing their ship on earth's coastlines and then observed by saying such words: "That smell, that green, that coastline…Ruby, oh... the rocks and the water, it never ends – the war between the land and the sea."

This line has sparked excitement because during January 2024 Production List website mentioned Doctor Who offshoot being developed under the working title The War Between Land And The Sea.

This new show is known to feature its legendary enemies i.e., Devonsians. Though at this point BBC declined to comment any further but fans seem to think maybe this is a big clue from the doctor’s prompt.

Potential spin-offs and fan speculation

Last year, former Doctor Who showrunner Steven Moffat, who returned to write the acclaimed episode Boom, discussed potential spin-offs with RadioTimes.com. One example of a possible new show that was suggested by Moffat would be UNIT.

Another idea that he provided was for Victorian London crime solvers Jenny and Vastra to have a whole series about them as an offshoot from the main story which would be interesting.

His favorite among these is The Sarah Jane Adventures where he expressed his liking towards it because of being more specific on children. Whatever Russell T Davies brings to life, he has faith in them.

Given the hints in episodes and with Davies at its helm fans eagerly await what lies ahead in Doctor Who’s next stage. Be it The War Between the Land and the Sea or another project, spin-offs are looking bright in Whoniverse’s future.

