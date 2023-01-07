Will there be a Ginny & Georgia Season 3? Here's what we know so far

On Thursday, January 5, season 2 of the beloved mother-daughter duo show made its comeback with a brand new season. The second season of Ginny & Georgia picks up right where the first season left off. But, if you are here, we are guessing you have already binged-watched the latest season of Ginny & Georgia. You are probably already aware that the Antonia Gentry and Brianne Howey starrer Gilmore Girls-adjacent show features an extraordinary mother-daughter relationship that can certainly keep you glued to the screen. The easy-to-view show is crammed with believable life lessons. The impressive teenage drama has elements of crime, psychology, politics , friendship, romance, self-harm, and emotional whiplash. It is safe to say that the show is a teenage drama cum thriller, creatively sprinkled with just the right amount of fun and gravity.

While the first season of the show showcased elements of teenage romance and Georgia’s secretive tendency to kill, season 2 of the show manages to focus on the reasons behind Georgia’s toxic tendencies. The show features the fact that why Georgia is the way she is and showcases more of her life in Wellsbury. However, just like the first season, the show is brimming with elements of romance, drama, and darker secrets. Just like season 1, season 2 ends with a juicy cliffhanger which only makes the fans wonder, will there be a season 3 of the Netflix show?

Will there be a Ginny & Georgia season 3?

The suspenseful end of season 2 makes us cross our fingers that the makers of the show come up with a new season. Unfortunately, there are no official announcements as of now. However, we have been hoping Netflix will announce that the renewal of Season 2 of Ginny & Georgia was made after two months of the show’s release.

Ginny & Georgia season 3 - Which cast members will be returning?

Although there are no official announcements, we have been hoping, just like season 2, the potential season 3 of Ginny & Georgia will have most of the cast members returning including the gorgeous duo Antonia Gentry and Brianne Howey, La Torraca, Baker, and Porter. We might also witness more of Sara Waisglass as Max, Jennifer Robertson as Ellen, Mason Temple as Hunter Chen, Raymond Ablack as Joe, Nathan Mitchell as Zion, and Aaron Ashmore as Gil Timmins who plays Austin’s biological father.

*SPOILER ALERT*

The suspenseful end of season 2 is a clear sign that there will be a third season which is vital from the storytelling point of view. Season 2 ended with Georgia played by Brianne Howey marrying Paul played by Scott Porter despite complications created due to Gil played by Aaron Ashmore. To the viewer's surprise, Georgia was arrested for the murder of Tom Fuller. In fact, the show also revealed that Georgia's son, Austin, actually witnessed her doing the gruesome act. With the very way the show ended, a potential third season is everything fans need right now. Here’s to hoping Netflix drops the good news ASAP!