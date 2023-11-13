Will there be a Loki Season 3? All possibilities EXPLORED

The grand finale of Loki Season 2 aired this week and the fans cannot get enough of the God of Mischief. The character arc of Loki has certainly been one of the best in the entire MCU so far. But now that the story has come to a close, fans are eyeing Disney and Marvel for more updates on what is coming up next. Will there be a third season of Loki? What do the makers say? Here are all the theories and possibilities of the next season explored in detail.

Loki Season 3: How did the second season end?

In the season finale, we see that Loki returns to the Temporal Loom to prevent a disaster caused by the Throughput Multiplier. But after multiple attempts that caused the death of Victor Timely, it was realized that they could not save the TVA as the Loom can't handle the expanding Multiverse. Thus, Loki then travels back, trying to save He Who Remains from Sylvie's attack. This scene takes place a number of times only for Loki to get into a confrontation with He Who Remains. This is where he learns that Loom erases timelines as a fail-safe.

In a moment with Mobius, Loki accepts his destiny and realizes that he has to choose his burden and might have to kill Sylvie. But when talking to her, he gets the idea that he could replace the loom with something better. Returning to the Loom, he destroys it, creating a tree-like structure with timelines, and adorning a throne of his own.

The Loki season 2 finale leaves the future of Tom Hiddleston's character uncertain. And so, it remains unclear if there is potential for a variant of Loki in a future project.

Will there be a Loki Season 3?

Although Loki is alive, there is no confirmation of a Loki season 3 or his return in future Avengers movies. Marvel has not officially confirmed when or if Loki will return. As reported by ComicBookMovie.com, Marvel Studios has no plans for a third season of Loki, according to head writer Eric Martin. The second season concluded with Loki embracing his role as the God of Stories.

Martin stated that they approached the series as two halves of a book, with the first season focusing on Loki and the TVA, and the second season wrapping up the story. While there won't be a season 3, producer Kevin Wright hinted at potential stories within the Loki world and connected to the character. The finale set the stage for Loki's involvement in the overarching MCU narrative.

Will Loki be in future MCU Projects? Variant Possibilities EXPLORED

Despite the absence of official confirmation for Season 3, the potential for a variant of Loki to appear in future MCU projects, such as joining the Avengers, remains. The unpredictable nature of superheroes and comic books adds to the uncertainty surrounding Loki's fate.

Fans may anticipate Loki's potential involvement in major events, including joining the Avengers or contributing to overarching narratives within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The multifaceted nature of Loki's character allows for creative exploration and surprises in upcoming MCU endeavors.

Loki Season 3: Potential Plot for the next season

By the end of the second season, we see that Mobius took a break from the TVA and went to brood at the life on Earth that they had been saving for all this time at the TVA. And Loki became the guardian of time, adorning the throne for himself. Looking ahead to Season 3, it seems likely that time travel will once again take center stage, given the show's established themes.

The plot could explore the consequences of Loki's actions as the Keeper of Time, potentially unveiling new challenges, unexpected twists, and the evolution of key characters. As details emerge, fans eagerly anticipate the unfolding storyline in the next installment of this time-bending adventure.

Final thoughts

While Marvel Studios has not officially confirmed Season 3, head writer Eric Martin indicated a two-part storytelling approach, with Season 2 concluding Loki's journey as the God of Stories. Despite no plans for a third season, the potential for Loki's variant in future MCU projects remains uncertain. We will be sure to update this section as soon as there is any more details on this. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

